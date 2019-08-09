Love Island winner Amber Gill has signed up for Dancing On Ice 2020

We've barely even had the chance to relax since Love Island ended, but now we're about to see the winner appear on another reality show in 2020.

Amber Gill has reportedly signed up for the next series of Dancing On Ice.

The 21-year-old Geordie won the ITV show with Limerick charmer Greg O'Shea, and has been one of the fan favourites since series five began.

Before the charming rugby player swept her off her feet, the beautician had her heart broken by Michael Griffiths after his head was turned during the Casa Amor segment.

Despite choosing Joanna Chimonides, he later came crawling back to Amber but she decided to couple up with Greg and later won the £50,000 prize.

Amber has already landed her next big TV gig by taking part in the ITV ice skating show, according to The Sun.

Ex-Islanders Kem Cetinay and Wes Nelson appeared on the programme before, so she won't be the first cast member to keep up her reality roots.

A source told The Sun: "The Dancing On Ice casting team are delighted with the decision to snap up Amber.

"Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds." Her 'gutsy' personality would make for good viewing.

The show returns in January, and Amber will start rehearsing later this year. Some are predicting that her romance with Greg won't last long enough for him to be in the audience at the live shows.

Islander Anton Danyluk recently admitted that he thought Greg was "too nice" for Amber, and that they'd be the first couple to split up.

An ITV spokesperson told Mirror Online that it was "too early to confirm" any of the participants for the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice.

