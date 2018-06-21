Love Island star Sophie Gradon has passed away aged just 32

It has been reported that Love Island star Sophie Gradon has passed away suddenly. She was only 32-years-old.

Sophie appeared on the reality show in 2016.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong broke the heartbreaking news this morning. He shared a photo of him and Sophie on his personal Facebook page.

“I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always,” he wrote.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans of the Love Island star online since news broke earlier this morning.

The police released a statement following Sophie’s untimely death:

"At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

More to follow.