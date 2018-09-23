Love Island: Adam Collard and Zara McDermott deny split

Love Island drama is looking like it's set to keep us warm this autumn.

With splits happening left, right and centre – Laura Anderson and Paul Knops followed by Jack Fowler and Laura Crane – the latest pair reported to have called it a day were definitely not one we were expecting.

This years villain, Adam Collard and his gf Zara McDermott were hit with claims that they were no longer together.

And boy, did they have a response.

So, Zara attended a PA on the weekend without Adam, who apparently was supposed to accompany her so people automatically assumed that the pair had called it quits.

And Zara was having none of it.

She took to Instagram to hit back at the claims.

Sharing a video of her in bed with Adam, he said that he decided to go to the gym instead.

She said, ''we didn't have a joint PA – I had a PA and Adam said he might come if he fancies it – so I got his name put on the guest list just in case. But when the time came, he said he wanted to go to the gym and do some work instead. ‘That is all.’''

Ah, we can sleep at now now so.

Apparently the couple are going from strength to strength with a friend evening saying, ''they're about to move in together and are really excited about the next chapter together.''

Well, they did get matching tats of each others initials and we all know that means true love. *cough*