Love Island: Adam cheated on Zara before dumping her by text

It's the news that won't be surprising anyone.

We all know that Adam Collard and Zara McDermott called it a day but we didn't know all the sh*t that went down before they did.

It's been reported that Adam The Rat (as he will now be referred to as) spent a drunken night in a hotel with two women while he was still with Zara.

Shock, horror…not.

Adam had been out with fellow Love Island co-stars Jack Fincham and Sam Bird and a few women.

Adam begged for Zara’s forgiveness during furious rows over the betrayal, but a few days alter he cruelly dumped her BY TEXT.

According to The Sun, ''Understandably, Zara was angry and upset at Adam for staying over with two women he met on a drunken night out with Sam and Jack. She had it out with him and said it was completely disrespectful.''

It continued, ''He argued that nothing had happened but it was stupid of him to get into that situation. Over the weekend Adam was pictured with a girl on his arm at the end of a night out. Zara then got a text from Adam saying that he was ending things because the relationship wasn’t working.''

The couple has been together for seven months and Zara is said to be devastated by Adam's behaviour.

His track record isn't great tbf – remember he acted in the villa with Kendall and then Rosie?

The 23-year-old is yet to comment publicly on the split but Zara announced it on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

She wrote, ''I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways. I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together. I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work.''

She continued, ''Sometimes in life, you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what do for them or how much you try to me. For everyone asking if I’m OK, I don’t know that I am. But I know that soon I will be. I will be strong and prove to myself that I can get through this."

We think she's had a lucky escape tbh.