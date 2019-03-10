Love and Millenials: new study shows that 57pc of us are lonely AF

Despite all the chat about the younger generations being promiscuous, Tinder-loving, bed-hopping deviants, a new study has shown that millenials are actually lonelier than other age groups.

57 percent of 5000 millennials polled in a new study admitted that they are lonely, but despite the forever-alone feels they are actively looking for love.

Millennials are 125 percent more likely to admit that they are addicted to making potential romantic connect ions with others, compared to other generations, which reflects out smart phone-obsessed way of life.

They should've had a class on how to socialize with one another and dating when growing up. Millennial dating is a complete utter joke — Lauren Crowell (@LaurCrowell) January 19, 2017

The way that technology has enabled people to connect in our generation is extraordinary, but millennials are 22 percent more likely to feel that the dating technology holds them back from finding true romance, or makes the pursuit of love more difficult.

This isn't surprising really when some dating apps and websites, on which 57 percent of millennials admit to having a profile, encourage users to make a judgement based purely on looks rather than deeper connective traits like intelligence, personality and common morals.

Some technological turn offs that the study revealed were people who openly complain about things on Facebook and people who are constantly on their social media accounts instead of focusing on real life. We know a few people who could do with reading that statistic.

As much as I love tech, social media, & the 'millennial' of things, I don't think I'm cut out for "millennial dating". Just can't. Terrible. — Jayde (@jaydeimanip) January 24, 2017

The study, conducted by Match.com, also found that, while millennials may be lonelier, we are less likely to see sex before the first date as a bad thing.

In fact, up to 48 percent of millennial couples have already slept together before their first date, having met randomly and hooked up in the heat of the moment.

Colors in the Naked 2 pallet or description of millennial dating? #youdecide pic.twitter.com/SV5YLy031S — Olivia Balcerzak (@BalcerzakOlivia) December 28, 2016

Looking for love in 2017? 30 percent of the population are in the same boat, so surely there are enough girlfriends and boyfriends for everyone.

It's not surprising that millennials are feeling the heat when it comes to coupling off, as our generation are 117 percent more likely to get overwhelmed over the pressure of marriage. So if all our aunties could stop asking us when he's putting a ring on it, that would be fab.

While it would be nie to catch feelings in time for Valentine's Day, being single isn't all that bad, right?