Louise Cooney’s white Zara dress is summer perfection on a budget

Louise Cooney never fails to slay in the style department, but one of her most recent looks caught our eye.

Her gal pal Aideen Murphy uploaded a snap of Louise onto Louise's Instagram and penned the caption, showing the blogger wearing a divine, summery, Wimbeldon-worthy white blazer dress with a pleated hem.

Sweet, short and summery, Aideen revealed in the caption that the micro-mini was from Zara, and right away we we're adding to cart.

A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_) on May 3, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

The dress comes in at €49.95, not too shabby for a wear-all-season piece.

However, we like to get our money's worth out of our wardrobe, so as well as wearing it a la Louise with plain black heels, we're brainstorming other ways to don this dress.

First up, we'll be adding a black turtleneck, long-sleeved t-shirt underneath and knee high, heeled boots for a sophisticated night out look, complete with big gold hoop earrings.

Alternatively, we'd go for statement gold heels and a denim jacket with lashings of tan and a beaded, colourful clutch.

To take this look into day time, we'd wear the waistcoat dress open over a white bodysuit and blue jeans, or closed over black jeans and boots.

We'd also wear it as a dress with a pair of statement runners, a bomber jacket and a canvas tote for an edgier, street wear inspired style.