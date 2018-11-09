Louise Cooney’s dress at the VSFS could have been on the runway

Last night, the 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show went down in New York City.

Models, fashion insiders and VS veterans from all over the world descended on the venue, and among them was a selection of Ireland's most-followed influencers.

Louise Cooney sat mere rows away from the runway with fellow blogger and businesswomen Suzanne Jackson, and up-and-comer Belle Azzure.

However, while models such as Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and Romee Stridje sartorially stomped down the runway, we were more than intrigued by Louise's ensemble.

From Revolve brand h.ours, Louise opted for a one-shouldered, semi-sheer dress with a split so high, the VS lingerie designers would have been proud.

The stunning dress's midnight blue hue was off-set with a smattering of silver sparkles.

h.ours Candy Dress €206.00, h.ours Behati mini dress €216.00

Louise went for a pair of strapped ASOS heels and a bouncy blow-dry to finish the look.

Much to our despair, Louise's exact dress, The Lilou, which retails for €184.00, is out of stock, but the brand has quite a few similar options.

We're browsing in search of our part season staple…