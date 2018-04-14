Look away muggles! These Harry Potter podcasts are pure magic

Harry Potter is involved in all of our most beloved childhood memories, from queuing up at midnight to get a copy of the latest book, to staying up late with a flashlight under the covers trying to finish a particularly riveting chapter.

The books brought joy and magic to so many people, that even twenty years after the first book came out, the wizarding world still captures the imaginations of children and adults alike.

Here are a few of our favourite magical Harry Potter podcasts to get your Fizzing Whizzbee fix:

5. MuggleCast

MuggleCast has been podcasting about the Harry Potter series since 2005, so these witches and warlocks know what they're talking about.

The cast chat about the latest Harry Potter, Cursed Child, and Fantastic Beasts news and theories, and discuss everything about the fandom.

4. The Weird Sisters

The Weird Sisters is run by (yep, you guessed it) two sisters, who have loved Harry Potter since the day the first book was released.

Their love for HP is clear in the podcasts, which brings the long-distance sisters together every week to discuss their favourite topic.

3. Yer A Wizard Harry: The Harry Potter Bookclub

The trio who run this podcast discuss the different events in Harry Potter, and compare them to modern event.

It's all about what we can learn from the texts, while enjoying the podcasters commentary.

2. Witch Please

Witch Please is a fortnightly podcast discussing various elements of the Harry Potter world.

The un-scripted nature of this female creation is what makes it so magical.

1. Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

"Just as Christians read the Bible, Jews the Torah and Muslims read the Quran, we are embarking on a 199-episode journey (one chapter an episode, to be released weekly) to glean what wisdom and meaning we can make from J.K. Rowling’s beloved novels," reads this unique podcasts bio.

Each week, a chapter of the book is read through the lens of a particular theme, from friendship to envy, making it a very interesting listening experience.

