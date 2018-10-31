Listening to too much Christmas music is unhealthy, study shows

Some of you 'Bah, Humbug' folk will be over the moon after hearing this statistic.

Christmas music is a divider for many people, some are blasting it the second the Halloween decorations come down, and others would sooner go deaf than hear a single note of Deck the Halls.

Clinical psychologists have now claimed that listening to too much Christmas music at an early age negatively impacts your health. This could 100% affect some of us little elves.

According to psychologist Linda Blair, listening to Santa Claus is Coming to Town” on repeat could actually have a bad result on your brain. I mean, once it gets stuck in your head it's essentially impossible to get out.

"Music goes right to our emotions immediately and it bypasses rationality. Christmas music is likely to irritate people if it’s played too loudly and too early."

"It might make us feel that we’re trapped – it’s a reminder that we have to buy presents, cater for people, organise celebrations." Stressful, in other words. Like doing all of your Christmas shopping on December 24.

She told Sky News: “People working in the shops at Christmas have to tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does stop you from being able to focus on anything else."

“You’re simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing.” Read it and weep, all you festive gals

Music psychology researcher, Dr Victoria Williamson backed this research up, explaining the ‘U-shaped relationship’ between the amount of times we hear music that we like and our ‘subsequent reaction to it’, writes Cosmopolitan.

She says the first few renditions of the Christmas playlist can put people in a great mood, but after a while it can wear you down.

All those carols and lyrics talking about Santa and mince pies seem more annoying when you're actually trying to concentrate, there's no denying that.

Marketing professor Eric Spangenberg has studied the effect of holiday music in retail settings, claiming to NBC that slow tempos slow shoppers down, meaning that they will stay in shops longer whereas fast-paced tunes can rush customers through stores much quicker.

Hmm, seems legit.

#HappyHalloween to everyone except people who are already listening to Christmas music. Awful Wednesday to those people. pic.twitter.com/NfwQ71jdRw — HHN – Orlando (@HorrorNightsORL) October 31, 2018

With only 54 days until Christmas, there's plenty of negative health effects about to come our way from the onslaught of festive tunes.

Good luck out there, fam.

Feature image= Instagram/@thegrinch