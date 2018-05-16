Lily Allen accused of ‘glamourising’ drug use after controversial tweet

Twitter users have accused Lily Allen of 'glamorising' drug use after she posted a photo of herself being carried away from an award ceremony after accidently taking ketamine.

The singer shared the pictures, which were taken at the 2008 Glamour Awards, in response to a follower who asked her to give "the best reason you've kicked out of an event, building or group."

"Someone gave me a line of what I assumed to be cocaine at the Glamour awards once, but it turned out to be Ketamine. I was thrown out (passed over some railings) of the Glamour awards for being in a k hole," she wrote.

She went on to explain how the security guards removed her from the venue put her into a taxi.

Unable to direct the driver, Lily's assistant instructed her brother Alfie Allen and chat show host Alan Carr to follow in the car behind.

Obviously I couldn’t talk, or direct the driver so my assistant instructed the occupant of the car behind to “follow that cab” I believe the occupant was @chattyman , I have no idea what happened next. — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) May 13, 2018

When asked if he remembered the night in question, Alan Carr was able to pick up where Lily left off.

I followed in the car behind with her brother Alfie – but we some how got there before her but then she was put straight to bed and I remember helping myself to a vodka and chatting with Alfie and @samsparro most of the night — Alan Carr (@AlanCarr) May 13, 2018

Many Twitter users were quick to criticise the photos, with many suggesting that Lily's experience was nothing to be proud of.

Is this really something to glamorise/ be proud of? — Amy G (@amyntravels) May 14, 2018

How disappointing then that you tweet comments as earlier. Do you not even comprehend your role in many young girls lives. Tweet your loving thoughtful & generous moments NOT your flaws in future — Andy Applewhite (@Andy_Man_Utd) May 13, 2018

However, others offered their support for the star who has openenly stuggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past.