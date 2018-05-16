SHEmazing!
Lily Allen accused of ‘glamourising’ drug use after controversial tweet

Twitter users have accused Lily Allen of 'glamorising' drug use after she posted a photo of herself being carried away from an award ceremony after accidently taking ketamine. 

The singer shared the pictures, which were taken at the 2008 Glamour Awards, in response to a follower who asked her to give "the best reason you've kicked out of an event, building or group."

"Someone gave me a line of what I assumed to be cocaine at the Glamour awards once, but it turned out to be Ketamine. I was thrown out (passed over some railings) of the Glamour awards for being in a k hole," she wrote. 

She went on to explain how the security guards removed her from the venue put her into a taxi.

Unable to direct the driver, Lily's assistant instructed her brother Alfie Allen and chat show host Alan Carr to follow in the car behind. 

When asked if he remembered the night in question, Alan Carr was able to pick up where Lily left off. 

Many Twitter users were quick to criticise the photos, with many suggesting that Lily's experience was nothing to be proud of. 

However, others offered their support for the star who has openenly stuggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past.

