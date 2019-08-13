Liam Hemsworth makes first statement after Miley Cyrus split

Liam Hemsworth has made his first statement regarding his break up with Miley Cyrus, which was announced last weekend.

Posting to Instagram, the actor wrote that this will be the only statement he will make on the matter, and wished for only positivity for his long-time lover;

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and love."

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split seven months after they wed, after dating on and off for almost 10 years after meeting on the set of The Last Song.

Hemsworth has maintained a silence on social media since the frenzy began worldwide over the news. The 29-year-old's comments came after it was reported that he told Daily Mail Australia;

"You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it mate," just days after the separation news broke.

Cyrus has been posting to her Instagram followers, writing cryptic notes about progress and personal change;

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote, adding that "change is inevitable."

"Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once underwater, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."

The Mother's Daughter singer added; "My dad always told me; 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'….It fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own…"

A rep for the singer said last Saturday;

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Feature image: Instagram/@mr_liamhems