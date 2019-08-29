Let’s get down to business: Primark launch Mulan homewear collection

Every time Primark whip out a brand new Disney collection, we end up getting far too excited and buying the entire shop. It's just irresistable.

We constantly proclaim that the retailer has topped themselves with each new range, but the latest one has to be our favourite.

The drop of the brand's goodies to celebrate the future release of Disney's live-action reboot of Mulan is possibly the most bangin' collection we've ever laid eyes on.

Primark's Dumbo and The Lion King collaborations had us fainting with the sheer excellence of it all, but Mulan has our hearts.

From a giant tea mug (the only size we could ever want) cushions and bed spreads to tea pots and fluffy-as-f*ck throws, we want it all in our lives ASAP.

Primark recently dropped a Winnie the Pooh collection and Mickey the Mouse goodies to celebrate the character's 90th birthday, as well as Snow White treats.

Primark x Mulan mug: €7

Primark x Mulan single bedding: €17

Primark x Mulan cushion: €8

Primark x Mulan tea pot: €13.20 (£12)

The affordable price range for the Mulan collection won't be a surprise to any Primark fans.

The Mulan cushion comes in at just €8, their gorgeous single bedding costs €17, and the coveted mug offers the sweet deal of €7. *Wipes away tears* It's just so perfect.

Head down to your local store to nab the goodies before they're gone. Get down to business if you want to defeat the Huns, gals.

Feature image: Instagram/@speculativechic