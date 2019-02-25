Legend: Melissa McCarthy wears Adidas tracksuit to Oscars party

Melissa McCarthy is genuinely one of the funniest women on the planet, and we love her even more (how is that possible?) after last night.

The actress and her husband Ben Falcone opted to attend the Vanity Fair party after the ceremony in somewhat unconventional attire; Adidas tracksuits.

The comedic pair were matching in their black outfits with white stripes, choosing comfort for the red carpet; "It's not less glamorous to me guys, I've doubled my diamonds – I feel great," the actress joked to Entertainment Tonight.

McCarthy was nominated for the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me? but ultimately lost out to Olivia Colman, who gave a memorable speech when accepting for her performance as Queen Anne.

McCarthy admitted that it was her decision to choose the tracksuit, rather than her husband of 14 years; "When I heard it, I was like 'Oh god, yes'" said Falcone

He starred alongside his wife in Can You Ever Forgive Me? as well as Bridesmaids, Identity Thief and Tammy. His unsurprising response to Melissa's suggestio was; "150% yes, let's do this." Absolute heroes.

Despite losing out on the award of Best Actress, she presented the Best Costume design award hilariously impersonating both Margot Robbie's Queen Elizabeth and Olivia Colman's Queen Anne.

The Favourite and Mary, Queen of Scots were a major part of her costume; she even had the numerous rabbits surrounding her, and ginger mess of hair. We're crying. Her and Ben are couple goals for life.

Ruth E. Carter was handed the award for Black Panther and became the first black person to win the coveted prize, deservedly. Those Wakanda costumes will forever be inspiring.

Feature image: Instagram/@thelilynews