Leaked club video of Anton forces him to deny cheating on Belle

Love Island star Anton Danyluk has denied cheating on Belle Hassan after a video of him kissing another girl leaked online.

The Scottish gym owner is seen with a mystery brunette girl in a nightclub in the clip, but the 24-year-old insists that he was 18 when the lip locking occurred.

It went viral on social media after the public believed he had gone behind Belle's back, but Anton made sure to set the record straight.

A representative for Anton told Mirror Online:

"There is a video circulating regarding our client Anton Danyluk. It was filmed when he was 18 of him kissing a girl in a nightclub.

"The person trying to sell the video is alleging he cheated on Belle which is categorically not true – the video was six years ago."

The video surfaced only days after Belle and Anton went to Majorca together on their first solo holiday.

We're sure Anton was pretty terrified when the video came to light after finding out that Belle's dad is gangster actor Tamer Hassan…

The star joked that he would parachute into the villa if Anton ever hurt his beloved daughter, and we believe him.

Anton hadn't had any luck with the ladies until Belle arrived, and he hit it off with her dad immediately. Anton's mum is also a fan of Belle, offering her a razor to shave his bum as a special gift. How…quaint.

Feature image: Instagram/@anton_danyluk