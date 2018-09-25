Lauren Conrad’s Insta of her son with puppies is too much

A baby AND dogs?

What is LC trying to do to us?!

The snap shows her little son Liam surrounded by the softest-looking puppies you could imagine.

The pups, who wouldn't be out of place in a pile of teddy bears, are jumping on the toddler and our hearts can't handle it.

Lauren captioned the image, ''visiting Grandma’s foster puppies!'' followed by lots of dog emojis and a baby emoji.

Her 6.3 million followers were fans of the pic, as they commented about how it was cuteness overload.

One wrote, ''so precious. A boy and some doggies…he is just so adorable'' while another said, ''ahhhhhh oh my goodness how darling are all these cuties in one photo.''

One read our mind when they wrote, ''I mean. Who doesn't want to be covered in puppies.''

Liam is the only child for the 32-year-old author, fashion designer and former reality TV star.

She gave birth to him in July 2017 with her husband William Tell, who she married four years ago after two years of dating.

Liam celebrated his first birthday in July and Lauren documented the special day with beautiful pictures posted to Instagram.

One image, featuring herself and her son under a birthday banner, read, ''celebrated our sweet Liam’s birthday today.''

They are legit the sweetest fam ever, I think we can all agree.