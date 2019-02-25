Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ rendition was INTIMATE

EVERYONE deserves someone who looks at you the way Lady Gaga looks at Bradley Cooper, okay? Everyone. It's so pure.

The multi-talented songstress won Best Original Song for Shallow, the leading tune from A Star Is Born starring Gaga and Cooper as a musical duo who fall in love.

The world was waiting for their performance at the Dolby theatre last night, and it certainly lived up to its expectations.

Just ran this back and somehow I’m more shook the second time. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Man. #Shallow pic.twitter.com/0h4CUhmPmz — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) February 25, 2019

We're all shooketh, just look at how intimate this performance is. Most definitely Oscar-worthy, and Gaga's speech for Best Original Song blew the audience away.

"I want to thank my family, my mum, my sister I love you, Bradley," she cried on stage.

"This is hard work…but if you have a dream, fight for it. It's not about how many times you get rejected, or fall down or get beaten up. it's about how many times you stand, are brave and keep on going."

YAS GAGA.

The reaction from both the celebs in the audience and Twitter was hilarious, with the world having an emotional meltdown at just how perfect she is as a performer. She deserves this recognition.

The chemistry between the duo, who play Ally and Jackson Maine in the Cooper-directed fim, is palpable on stage and on screen. Fans desperately want their love to succeed in real life too…

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper's baby mama and partner, had sat herself between Gaga and Bradley. Strategic much?

(*Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored* plays softly in the background…)

Jennifer Hudson is all of us watching Gaga's speech #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xOum9JDwkf — Lindsey Kupfer (@Lindseykupfer) February 25, 2019

Jennifer Hudson certainly was vibin' with Gaga's speech, which was uplifting as predicted. The star has only just broken off her engagement to former talent manager Christian Carino.

Her $400,000 pink diamand ring was nowhere in sight, unfortunately. Congrats Gaga, we heart you for all that you do, carry on gal.

Feature image: Instagram/@eziopeluso