Kris Kringle gift ideas for that pesky under €20 limit

There is nothing worse than being about to leave the choc-a-block shops, with armloads of bags full of Christmas shopping, only to realise; the horror! You forgot about your office Kris Kringle! And what’s worse – there’s a twenty-euro limit. Do you go jokey? No, you don’t know her well enough for that. What can you get, that’s substantial and looks good, for under twenty euro?

You’re lucky we’ve got you covered.

We’ve complied a list of our favourite beauty bits out this Christmas season. Stunning sets and collections, festive packaging and luxury items, all below twenty euro! Your Kris Kringle can thank us later.

Kash Beauty Mink Lashes Set (RRP €12.95)

Secret Treasure – Luxury Faux Mink Lashes are soft, deliciously full and are perfect to bring you from day to night. Go from soft to full glam in an instant thanks to the versatile set of 3 pairs, designed to bring out your inner solar goddess. Each set of lashes is created using 3D synthetic fibres and features curved and flexible bands to make application easier.

They come in three styles: Elsie – natural and fluttery, Rich – winged lashes with volume, and Dagger – full-glam lashes, lusciously full, long and super winged. Your Kris Kringle will thank you for the extra set for the busy Christmas season.

The Happy Scalp Brush Global Beauty Ireland (RRP €9.99)

The ultimate stocking filler that’s going to be everywhere this Christmas.

Healthy hair starts with the scalp, so it’s time to make the most of your shampoo routine and take it to the next level with Global Beauty’s “Happy Scalp Brush”. The Happy Scalp Brush massages and invigorates the scalp, removing product build-up and exfoliating away dead, flaky skin cells – goodbye dandruff! Use of the brush also increases blood flow which stimulates hair follicles, encouraging new hair growth, thickness and volume.

This gift is also a great way to support Irish businesses, as it’s created by husband and wife team, Paul and Leah O’Neill from County Meath.

The Handmade Soap Co. Pillow & Room Mist (RPP €17.95)

A handmade blend of pure, natural botanicals created to evoke the glitzy highs of a lavish, candlelit speakeasy. Scented with their trademark essential oil blends and packaged in an amber glass bottle, this Pillow & Room Mist in bergamot & eucalyptus is an extremely elegant aroma.

L’Occitane Almond Festive Bauble (RRP €13)

This gorgeous tree decoration is filled with 3 irresistible almond beauty products – and looks good too! A lovely gift or stocking filler, this bauble design makes a gorgeous addition to any tree.

Gift them a bit of luxury this Christmas, letting them indulge in the irresistible scent of almond and enveloping them in softness with this sweet tree decoration filled with L’Occitane’s best-loved almond favourites. This bauble includes:

35ml Almond Shower Oil

20ml Almond Milk Concentrate

10ml Delicious Hands

Ella & Jo Squeaky Clean Brush Cleanser (RRP €20.00)

Keep your tools and skin free from bacteria, sebum, and dead skin cells with the Squeaky Clean Brush Cleanser. No need for water or long drying times, this anti-bacterial and conditioning spot cleaner is about to become an essential part of your skincare routine and help to prolong the life of your makeup brushes for a flawless makeup look every time.

Dr. Hauschka Hand Cream Limited Edition (RRP €9.95)

This hand cream is incredibly hydrating – it soothes, nourishes and protects hands from cold, harsh or dry conditions. This fast-absorbing cream moisturizes, nurtures and supports the skin’s natural processes of renewal without leaving a greasy residue. Regular use helps maintain healthy, supple skin. Features a mild, fresh scent.

CND Vinylux Cocktail Couture Collection: (RRP €14.55 each) and CND Vinylux Gel-Like Effect Top Coat: (RRP €16.95)

“This collection is inspired by the most opulent occasions,” said CND Co-Founder, Jan Arnold. “These glitzy, striking shades are the perfect finishing touch to any festive look!” And we can see why. With the glam names and stunning colours, you can immerse your Kris Kringle in luxury this season with the CND Cocktail Couture Collection.

The collection includes:

Festive fiery Devil Red;

Rich crimson, Bordeaux Babe;

Cool berry-red, How Merlot;

Elegant burgundy, Drama Queen;

Gleaming Get That Gold

Shimmering aqua-green, She’s A Gem!

Dr. Paw Paw Christmas Pyramid Tree Decoration (RRP €12)

Why get just one balm when you can have three? The Christmas Tree Pyramid features three of Dr Paw Paw’s best-selling multi-use wonder balms that you need to add to your collection. This Dr PawPaw Christmas Tree Decoration comes with 10ml of the Original, Ultimate Red and Peach Pink balms.

Enriched with fermented pawpaw from the Carica Papaya plant, aloe vera and olive oil, each balm has powerful healing qualities which transform your skin. The Original balm is un-tinted, making it ideal for use all over the body, and the Peach Pink and Ultimate Red balms feature a subtle tint to wear on your lips and cheeks. Suitable for vegans and cruelty free!

Bondi Sands Body Brush (RRP €19.95)

The Bondi Sands Body Brush is densely packed with soft, synthetic bristles, and seamlessly blends lotions, foams, and mists for an ultimate streak free finish. Essential for self-tan application to large areas of the body, or to blend and buff those tricky areas for smooth results. The ergonomic brush handle sits comfortably in the hand for ease of use and total application control.

Blank Canvas Holiday Eyes 3 Piece Eye Brush Set (RRP €15)

The Holiday Eyes set from Blank Canvas is a great gift at a lower price. It includes 3 of Blank Canvas popular eye brushes with limited edition red handles. We've put together the fundamentals of festive eye looks; 3 brushes to cover your every eye look need- from a simple, sheer base to the delightfully decorated.

It’s got you covered for all your eyeshadow application and blending needs. The ‘E10 Small Socket Blender’ has a multi-purpose design that makes it the perfect tool for detail work to the eyes. Use this brush for precise eyeshadow application and for seamless blending.

The ‘E80 Large Flat Shader’ makes eyeshadow placement and shading a breeze. Pat shadows on directly to the lid for a flawless base or use this brush to create depth and drama to your eye look with the perfect amount of shade.

Finally, the ‘E85 Tapered Oval Shader’ is a definition brush, ideal for adding the finer details to any eye look. Shade and blend eyeshadows, apply highlight to the brow bone and inner corner of the eyes – this brush can do it all. Top tip – It’s great to use damp with pigments.

Seoulista Two To Twinkle Cleanse & Glow Skincare System (RRP €18.99)

The Two to Twinkle Cleanse & Glow Skincare System is your makeup bag must-have for a glowing, party-perfect complexion. Combining powerful, effective cleansing with a one-step Rosy Glow Primer, the unique duo ensures flawless and long-lasting results. ‘Tis the season for photo-ready-in-5 skin. Also includes reusable 1x Magic Cleanse.

The Inkey List Plump and Go (RRP €19.50)

A 2-step hydrating + depuffing duo that supports face and eye area skin firmness, suppleness and elasticity. The hydralight textures eliminate fine lines & wrinkles.

The duo improves hydration, lightens dark circles, reduces puffiness and creates firm skin around the energized eye area. A must have for after the Christmas party!

Blank Canvas Black and Gold 4 Piece Cracker Set (RRP €20)

Blank Canvas 4 Piece Cracker Set – Black & Gold has 4 best-selling brushes packaged in gorgeous luxury gift crackers.

The 4 Piece Cracker Set contains 4 gorgeous gifting crackers, each cracker contains a super soft face/eye brushes made with premium vegan friendly, easy to clean antibacterial bristles. It includes: The Blank Canvas Tapered Pencil Brush E60 – A multi-purpose smudger/detail brush. Use around the eye area or apply concealer in detail.

Blank Canvas Dome Fluff Brush F64 – Use this for blending powder/concealer or overall eye/face colour.

Blank Canvas Flat Shader Brush E55 – A smaller version of the E26, flat enough to laydown product with enough movement to shade and blend.

Blank Canvas Medium Round Blending Brush E62 – Use for blending shadow/concealer or foundation. Superb for overall wash of colour on the eyes, diffusing or extreme precision highlighter.

Blursh – 6 shades to choose from (RRP €16.50)

A liquid to powder blurring blush in 6 different shades. There’s a colour for everyone, with shades like Cherry Cola, Peach Sugar, Posey Rosey, Sweet Cheeks, Mango Daiquiri, and Where’s the SPF?

Give them the gift of a glow this Christmas.

Kiss Salon Acrylic Nude Nails – Cashmere (RRP €10)

The salons may be closed but that’s no excuse to not have beautifully nails with the help of Kiss. The easy-to-apply nails go on with a seamless cuticle line so they truly look natural, plus the subtle smile line translates to a perfect nude manicure for a modern take on the French.

NIVEA You’re A Star Gift Set (RRP €7.00)

Adorn your tree with the twinkling NIVEA ‘You’re A Star’ Gift Set! This set includes NIVEA Good Morning Fresh Skin Refreshing Face Mask, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream and NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm, all housed in a gorgeous keepsake.

This skin trio is perfect for that Christmas party glow, a must for every stocking and secret Santa. The perfect gift set for Christmas and all for under €10. Handy!

Dr. Paw Paw Prep & Party – Scrub & Nourish, Ultimate Red Balm 25ml (RRP €18)

Get prepped to party! The best-selling scrub and nourish 2in1 lip scrub and 25ml tube of the Ultimate Red Balm. Prep your pout for the festive season with Dr.PAWPAW’s gift set.

The set contains ‘Scrub & Nourish’ which will treat your pout in a multi-purpose, stackable pot that combines a natural lip scrub and a replenishing lip balm. Inspired by innovative Korean beauty technology and loved by celebrities and makeup artists, the travel-friendly, two-step treatment utilises nourishing Olive Oil and Aloe Vera to soothe and soften lips, whilst conditioning and protecting for long-lasting comfort. Expect kissable, ultra-hydrated lips with a delicious fragrance of Mango, Orange and Coconut.

The ‘Ultimate Red Balm’ is made from a variety of natural ingredients, and is a versatile weapon. Using the same formula as the original, the Ultimate Red balm adds a pop of colour to your lips and cheeks. The main ingredient, fermented PawPaw, boasts natural nourishing qualities and is said to be one of nature’s finest remedies. Perfect for refining chapped lips or flushing complexions with healthy-looking pigment, expect rejuvenated results every time. This formula is fragrance free and 100% made in Britain.