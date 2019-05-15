Kim Kardashian shared the cutest homemade music video by North

We all know that North West, the oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is bound for stardom.

Between her penchant for a killer makeup look and her enthusiasm for singing in the family's Sunday Service choir, North is one talented little girl.

Now, the 5-year-old fashion icon is lending her hand to a cinematographic endeavour – directing her own music video.

Kim took to Instagram to share a video shot by North, showcasing what they have been up to while on maternity leave.

'What we do on maternity leave…. Directed and Choreographed by North,' she captioned the post. The video shows Kim playing a ukulele along to the tune of the currently popular song Old Town Road by Lil Nas and Billy Ray Cyrus.

In the video, Kim is wearing a pair of very comfy looking pyjamas and a cow boy hat.

North used her creativity to direct her mum in the video, before appearing in it herself. North wore what appears to be a costume of Jessie from the popular Disney movie, Toy Story 2.

The five-year-old showcased her amazing dancing skills, and strutted her stuff for the camera while posing with the ukulele, and added a series of video effects over the footage.

Kim and Kanye welcomed a new addition to the family last Friday.

The baby boy, who has yet to be named, arrived via surrogate.

Taking to Twitter last week, Kim tweeted: 'He's here and he's perfect.'

The new mum-of-four also revealed that the new arrival looks identical to his big sister Chicago, saying:

'He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.'

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made the announcement in January that she and husband Kanye West were going to have another baby.

There has been no word yet on a name for the new baby, however, Kim previously revealed that she may opt for a family name for the new arrival.

Kim opened up about one of her potential names during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

She told the comedian and host that she was considering naming the baby after one of her siblings.

She spilled that she could name her son after her brother Robert Kardashian. Robert is a family name, as her father also carried the moniker before passing it down to Kim's brother Rob.

'I was truthfully thinking about naming him Rob, my brother, Rob, but then it's like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't really go, but I really was feeling that or like Robert, and my brother approved it,' she said at the time.