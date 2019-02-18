Kim Kardashian DENIES that 5-year-old North has a boyfriend

Kim Kardashian has had to deny that her eldest daughter North West has a BOYFRIEND. We put that in capital letters, because the child is just five-years-old.

Rapper Consequence's son Caiden Mills referred to North as his "boo", and many people jumped to the conclusion that they were dating.

Kim has now made it totally clear that her five-year-old daughter does NOT have a boyfriend, according to The Daily Mail.

The reality TV star was leaving the Hollywood Beauty Awards with Chris Appleton last night, and the 38-year-old was asked whether or not it was "too soon for North West to have a boyfriend" by a paparazzi.

The query was referring to seven-year-old Caiden Mills, son of Consequence. Kardashian replied, "She doesn't have a boyfriend. Like, is that for real? She's five."

Consequence was part of Good Music, the music label created by North's famous dad, Kanye West. Mills himself has over 52,000 Instagram followers, and has been pictured with both Kanye and Kim.

Mills posted an Instagram caption relating to North on February 6, saying,"Shout out to Northie, babygirl I’ll see you soon."

The same day, the youngster posted a photo of himself holding a gold pendant necklace, saying, "She’s gonna love it. Wrap that up sir, I’ll take it."

Then he posted a photo on February 9 with his arm around North, writing "Boo'd up" as the caption. Weird…

Caiden celebrated Kanye West's album College Dropout achieving its 15th anniversary, describing it as the "First album that North’s dad and my dad worked on together."

"North, Saint and I had the BEST time on our play date at @exploratorium. It was so much FUN," he captioned yet another image of himself and North, with her brother Saint.

On Valentine's Day, he posted a snap of himself brandishing a heart-shaped box of sweets captioned, "Love is in the air." Realistically, he probably isn't writing the captions himself, but still.

We're fairly sure the Instagram account isn't run by the seven-year-old, but who knows?

Neither Consequence or Kanye have commented on the matter, but we're fairly relieved that Kim has calmed everyone down with her comments.

North West sings at Kim Kardashian and Kanye church services, so she'll probably have an album out by age 10.

Feature image: W Magazine