Khloe’s Insta makes it clear she wants an APOLOGY from Jordyn

Another day, another cryptic Instagram story from Khloe Kardashian.

Fresh from the intense drama of her ex-boyfriend cheating (again), but this time with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, Khloe is making it VERY clear how pissed off she is at Jordyn.

News broke on Wednesday that Woods has recorded a tell-all interview for the Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, despite having signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement with the Kardashian clan for her job as an extra on their reality show.

The scalding hot tea (interview) is airing TONIGHT at 3am Irish time on the Red Table Talk Facebook live, and everyone is gagging to hear her side of the story,

Allegedly, she claims to never have slept with Tristan; they just shared a kiss, and states alcohol didn't play a part.

Tristan and Jordyn were hanging out with Drake “and his crew” according to E! News, and were “definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point.”

“Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her.” Of course, the situation “quickly escalated” between them and she went to a secretive party at Tristan's home.

Jordyn goes way back with the Smith family, so it's understandable why she chose to go to Jada with the problem. Khloe doesn't seem too happy with the entire scenario, continuously posting cryptic messages to her Instagram stories.

The latest says: "You ever notice people would rather stop speaking to you instead of apologising when they're wrong?"

Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Clearly the reality tv star family aren't best pleased with Jordyn's choice to give a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, rather than publicly apologising.

Jordyn is expected to apologise to Khloe during the interview, but we doubt the 34-year-old mum of True Thompson will accept it lightly.

Time will tell if Jordyn will make her way back into the Kardashian family circle, and if Kylie Jenner will continue their friendship. Khloe and Tristan are now officially over, so we'll see what happens there too.

Feature image; Instagram/@khloekardashian