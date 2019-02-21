Khloe just ERASED Tristan Thompson photos from her Insta

It's almost impossible to ignore the latest cheating scandal involving a Kardashian. They happen pretty frequently, which isn't overly surprising considering most of their beaus have cheated on their exes with the Kardashians…

Nevertheless; Tristan Thompson has reportedly been unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian (again), this time with Kylie Jenner's 21-year-old BFF Jordyn Woods, and the world has ended. Sort of.

Kim Kardashian has already unfollowed Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram, which in their world is essentially a massacre, and now it seems Khloe is deleting photos of her ex from her social media.

We've reached that point in the break-up: Total erasure.

Khloe is scrubbing him completely, with The Daily Mail reporting that the reality TV star appears to have deleted a load of recent pictures of Tristan from Instagram, including their famous Thanksgiving photo.

She's only keeping photos from her baby shower and before, unless she got over-saturated and hasn't managed to go further back than that.

The week she gave birth, videos emerged last April showing Tristan acting inappropriately with multiple other women. Surprisingly, Khloe stayed in the relationship, probably for the sake of their child, True Thompson.

From last April onwards, the lad is officially #Dead2Her.

Interestingly, it should be noted that Khloé hasn't deleted a photo of Jordyn Woods promoting Good American, Khloe's brand.

According to Us Weekly, the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player "doesn't care" that his relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is over, and was "never trying to win her back".

That sounds like a typical f*ckboy quote to us, WBU?

TMZ reported Khloe and Tristan had broken up after himself and Jordyn were "all over each other" at a house party, with E! later claiming they were "very touchy feely" and "cuddling for hours". Yikes.

Khloe's definitely better off without him. Look how successful Ariana Grande has been since she's ditched the men in her life?

She's got a Grammy, two number one albums in six months AND broke the record last set by The Beatles for claiming top three singles on the Billboard charts.

Female empowerment is a MUST at times like these, gals.

Feature image: @khloekardashian/Instagram