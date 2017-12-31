Kendall Jenner’s response to pregnancy remarks is relatable AF

Another day, another Kardashian / Jenner rumour.

With Kylie Jenner disappointing countless fans and followers by failing to confirm her reported pregnancy over Christmas, it seems social media users have turned their attention to her older sister, Kendall.

Following her decision to share a fairly low-key selfie on Instagram in recent days, Kendall has found herself the subject of intense speculation as Instagrammers debate the existence of a baby bump.

No, seriously.

loner life A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Focussing on Kendall's midriff, fans of the 22-year-old suggested that she may follow in her older sister Khloe's footsteps by becoming the latest member of the reality TV family to announce a pregnancy.

And Kendall isn't having it.

Taking to Twitter to dismiss the rumours, Kendall insisted that the speculation surrounding her frankly non-existent tum was born of a food baby, writing: "I just like bagels OK!"

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

The tweet, which has amassed more than 130,000 likes, was inundated with responses from fans praising the speed with which Kendall responded to the speculation.

"It’s like they’ve never heard of a “food baby”. People need to calm down," wrote one.

"If you’re pregnant than I’m having twins…." added another.

We're with them on that.