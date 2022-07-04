Recipe: How to make slow-cooker chocolate peanut butter fudge cake

Slow cookers have become a huge cooking trend in recent years. They make mouth-watering stews and casseroles, flavoursome curries and pull-apart roast dinners. What you might not realise though, is that they’re also perfect for making crowd-pleasing desserts and sweet treats.

If you’re in the mood for a fuss-free dessert to feed the whole family, then you simply must try this chocolate peanut butter fudge cake recipe. It’s incredibly easy to put together and requires just a handful of store cupboard ingredients.

Plus, it’s one of those dishes that you can put together before the guests arrive, then go on prepare and serve the dinner, just in time for dessert to be ready with very minimal effort — making it an ideal dinner party dessert.

Why not try it for yourself and check out the delectable recipe below.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil, for greasing

80ml milk

50g peanut butter

1 tbsp vegetable oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

150g sugar,

50g Self raising flour

¾ tsp baking powder

2 tbsp baking cocoa

235ml boiling water

Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method:

Grease the slow cooker lightly with vegetable oil.

In a large bowl, mix the milk, peanut butter, oil and vanilla until well combined.

In a small bowl, combine 50g of the sugar, flour and baking powder and gradually beat into milk mixture until blended.

Spread into the slow cooker.

In a small bowl, combine the cocoa and remaining sugar then pour in the boiling water.

Pour into slow cooker without stirring.

Cover and cook on high for 2 hours or until a toothpick inserted near the centre of comes out clean.

Serve warm with ice cream, if you like.