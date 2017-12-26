People are seriously p*ssed with the Kardashians’ Christmas Card

Look, we ALL thought Christmas Day was going to bring us the gift we've all been waiting for – confirmation of Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy.

Lord knows we've been patient, so it's no real surprise that fans of the Calabasas clan are feeling a little cheated today after the Kardshians' Christmas Card made no mention of a pregnancy.

In fact, Kylie didn't even feature.

After months of holding their breath (and their tongue), Twitter lost it in the aftermath of the underwhelming Day 25 reveal, and confirmed that they were only bloody raging.

Here are just a few of our favourites.

Looking at the #KardashianChristmasCard and not seeing a Kylie pregnancy announcement. pic.twitter.com/mpUY39XyyK — Edwin (@Edlugokenski) December 26, 2017

When you waited 25 days for nothing #KardashianChristmasCard pic.twitter.com/HmbXqYDYzs — David Ko (@davidsamuelko) December 26, 2017

And one special shout-out to this gal who summed up how most of us are feeling…