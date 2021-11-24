These 4 ingredients will give you your easiest fudgiest brownies yet!

Sometimes we’re just craving something sweet – but we don’t want to go through huge effort for it. Say no more! This super fudgy and super simple brownie recipe needs just 4 ingredients and 25 minutes to make!

Chewy, filling and utterly delicious, you don’t even need flour or eggs for these brownies! A simple combo of bananas, nut butter and cocoa powder will have you enjoying a delicious dessert in no time!

You’ll need…

3 ripe bananas

½tsp baking powder

200g cocoa powder

5-6tbsp smooth nut butter (cashew, peanut, almond – whatever you prefer)

Turn your oven to 200C.

Mash 3 bananas in a bowl until they’re as smooth as possible and pour in your nut butter. Use a fork to mix them together fully.

Pour in your cocoa powder and baking powder and whisk together again with a fork. Sprinkle in a little coarse sea salty if you have it.

Pour the mixture into a greased baking dish and cook for 17-20 minutes. Remove and slice to serve up with fresh vanilla ice cream for a quick and easy treat!