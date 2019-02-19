Kardashians trademark True, Saint, North, Chicago, & Stormi’s names

Only in one of the worlds most famous families would you see the parents thinking ahead to trademark their kid's distinctive names.

Of course, the Kardashians are embarking on doing just that. Following the influx of new family members in 2018, the clan are trademarking Saint, North, Chicago, True, and Stormi's names.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the family wants to use their children's names for products including clothes, toys, and skin care.

Youngest sister Kylie also filed a trademark for Stormiworld following her daughter's epic first birthday party.

The trademarks means that the family can use the names to sell products, while ensuring that no other companies can use the monikers as a means to promote their own products without permission.

The Kardashian-Jenners requested the ability to sign endorsement deals for others’ products who wish to use the names.

This might seem weird, but for the Kardashians, it's definitely not beyond the stretch of the imagination that the family would want to make their next generation as lucrative as the current one.

They are not the first famous family to trademark their kid's names.

Two years ago, Beyonce and Jay Z trademarked their little girl Blue Ivy's name for use in the goods and services industry.