Justin Chambers is leaving Grey’s Anatomy and we’re heartbroken

Grey’s Anatomy star Justin Chambers is leaving the show after 16 seasons. The actor who plays Alex Karev on the medical drama series confirmed the surprising news in a statement to E! News this evening.

He shared: “There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

The actor continued, “As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride."

Chambers has played Dr Alex Karev since the very beginning of Grey’s Anatomy so it is safe to say fans are utterly heartbroken by the news.

His final episode has yet to be announced.