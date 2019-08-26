JP who? Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead reveals new boyfriend

Former Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead has well and truly moved on from the dad of her little girl India, Josh 'JP' Patterson, and has a new boyfriend.

The 29-year-old has fallen for 30-year-old businessman Max Darnton after meeting him at posh members' club Soho Farmhouse early in 2019.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Binky explained that she was nervous to inform Max about her two-year-old daughter when they first got chatting at the bar.

"I was at the bar ordering cocktails, and Max came up to me and said, 'So, how are you, what do you do?' And the first thing I said was, 'I'm a mum!'

I was so nervous about him not knowing that I had a child, so I wanted to get it out there before he asked me any more questions, just to see if he was going to run off or not," Binky adds.

"But his reply was, 'OK… And?' That was so nice and put me really at ease right away."

Binky said that she had "hoped I'd meet somebody", adding: "I just didn't know it would be so soon, and I didn't know that this would be how I feel."

The reality star said that Darnton "brings out the best in me", adding: "I'm incredibly lucky to have met him."

The couple even intend to buy a house together; "Things are going so nicely, so we'll be looking – together! – for a big house in London with a garden – for India, and so that Max can get a dog."

Darnton, who works as a managing director at a global executive search and consulting firm, said: "We're both very different but equally as driven and ambitious.

"We find each other funny – not many other people do! – and it's completely natural and chilled. I feel very lucky to have met her. We really connect. I feel settled, and it feels normal."

Max continues to gush about Binky's adorable daughter; "And India is amazing – I look at them both together and it's really sweet. They have an incredible relationship."

Binky and JP were in an on-off relationship while filming Made In Chelsea, though they weren't an item when she found out about her pregnancy.

They reignited their romance after they learned they were to become parents in 2017. They announced their separation last September, a year and a half after becoming parents.

Feature image: Instagram/@binkyfelstead