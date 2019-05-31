JK Rowling reveals ‘Harry Potter’ eBook series: ‘A Journey Through…’

All those Harry Potter fans craving more of our favourite bespectacled hero can rejoice: JK Rowling has officially announced a brand new short story series via Pottermore.

More shenanigans are expected at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, courtesy of a quartet of new eBooks.

The 53-year-old author is releasing four short stories in an all-new series entitled Harry Potter: A Journey Through…

The franchise takes inspiration from the British Library exhibition and its companion books, Harry Potter: A History of Magic.

Pottermore uploaded a post of the four eBook covers, captioning the images;

"Ever wondered where magic really came from? Introducing the Harry Potter: A Journey Through… non-fiction eBook shorts, adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic and inspired by the British Library exhibition of the same name.

"Swipe to see all four titles in the series, and head to the link in our bio to find out more (including release dates!)," it added.

Four of Rowling's “non-fiction” stories are titled: Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures.

According to Pottermore, “In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”

Each tale is created to teach readers a new Hogwarts lesson, while staying true to the original folklore and magic of the classic book series.

Image: standard.co.uk/Warner Bros

The first of the two shorts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, will be online and ready for purchase on June 27.

The rest of the eBooks are due to be published in the coming months. You can also preorder the entire quartet on Amazon.

Feature image: Pottermore