Jess Glynne powerfully removes make-up during Brit performance

Jess Glynne's Brit Awards performance has been hailed as "inspirational" after she removed her makeup during the song, backed by a legion of women.

She performed her hit single Thursday surrounded by fellow ladies removing their cosmetics in front of the audience, and we got CHILLZ (They're multiplyin').

Glynne looked stunning in a white strapless dress for the rendition, and emoved her false eyelashes and wipes off her eyeshadow during the lyrics; "I won’t wear makeup on Thursday, 'cause who I am is enough”.

I love that @JessGlynne and her backing singers are taking off all their make-up on stage – and not a face wipe in sight #Brits2019 pic.twitter.com/Y8bSXU37Gq — Sarah Jossel (@SarahJossel) February 20, 2019

The star was joined by a group of fellow women who also donned white for the occasion, and simultaneously removed their makeup using hand towels in front of vanity mirrors.

Halfway through the tune, the British singer was joined by two-time Grammy winner H.E.R, and the standout moment became all the more powerful.

A video of countless women removing makeup played behind them, showing the need to fight back against society's strict and unrealistic beauty standards for women.

Twitter has gone absolutely wild with praise for the pair, with one person even tweeting; “That was one of the most empowering performances I’ve ever seen." YAS.

The moment came just after The 1975 frontman and absolute feminist legend Matt Healy accepted band’s award for “Best British Group” and spoke out about misogyny in the entertainment industry.

The relevance; we heart.

I love everything about this performance @JessGlynne don’t know how many times I’ve been told off for not wearing makeup but this is what you do with POWER! You tell young girls they are BEAUTIFUL #BRITAwards — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) February 20, 2019

Healy quoted an article written about singer Ryan Adams by friend and music journalist Laura Snapes, who writes for The Guardian and Pitchfork.

“Male misogynist acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of ‘difficult’ artists, while women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don’t understand art.”

Bravo Jess, and Bravo Matt. We love you both, keep slamming the ridiculous standards of the music business.

Feature image: @fashionliveevents/Instagram