J.Lo and Shakira will play the Super Bowl 2020 half-time show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been announced as the 2020 Super Bowl half-time show acts.

We may know next to nothing about the sport itself, but the half-time show is one of the most iconic performances in pop culture so you can guarantee we’ll be tuning in.

The National Football League confirmed the news last night and fans of the Latino legends were certainly over the moon.

The singers will take to the stage on February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The On The Floor singer spoke about the milestone event on her Instagram. Alongside a photo of her and Shakira, the Hustlers actress teased, ‘Going to set the world on fire’

Fans couldn’t help but freak out about the news;

‘Show the world how LATINAS do it! This is gonna be historic!’ one wrote.

‘This is the best thing ever. Two latin legends doing the halftime show? I’m so here for it. I cannot wait’ another said.

One added, ‘I’ve been praying for this moment. It’s about time.’

Shakira teased fans, ‘It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!’

We are more than ready for this performance. It is going to be electrifying.