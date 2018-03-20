Where your next holiday should be, according to your star sign

The snow is finally thawing out and we're getting super excited for the sun. It seems that spring is just around the corner… and we all know what means- it's nearly Summer!

Okay maybe we're a tiny bit ahead of ourselves here, but we're super excited to jet off this summer (kids optional).

To help with our daydreaming we've composed the ultimate list on where to find the sun- based on your stars.

Aquarius (January 20- February 19)

The open-minded Aquarius loves being pushed out of their comfort zone and experience life different to their own. Pick somewhere off the beaten track for your next big adventure like Japan. Immersing yourself in a unique culture and history is ideal for Aquarius!

Pisces (February 19- March 20)

Pieces are all about experiencing multiple things at once- they want it all and they want it now! South America is calling for you Pieces, embrace the landscapes and friendly locals of Peru.

Aries (March 20- April 19)

A creature of habit, Aries find one spot they love and stick to it- try something different and head to USA this year. With so many different climates and cultures in the one country, America has tons to offer the Aries looking to expand their travels.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Lovers of aesthetic beauty and great food, Thailand is the destination of choice for Taurus. a tactile sign, they'll love the stunning scenery, smells and sounds of this bustling destination.

Gemini (May 21-June 19)

Ever the adventurer, Gemini's love pushing the boundaries and uncovering the hidden gems of new countries. Try somewhere completely mad like Singapore and embrace the intelligence of the East.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Creative, emotional and artistic, Italy is the holiday of choice for Cancer. They'll love the art and architecture of Italy's museums and churches… also did someone say pizza?

Leo (July 23- August 22)

The confident and easy-going Leo's are as perfect fit for a trip down under! Take a chance and head to Oz this summer, from golden sunny beaches to the endless deserts, Australia has more than enough room for a Leo to prowl.

Virgo (August 23- September 22)

The logical and curious Virgo is bound for Germany this year. Get lost in the hustle and bustle of Berlin or embrace the nature of the Black Forest, Germany is the ultimate place for our hyper-organised Virgo to chillax.

Libra (September 23- October 22)

A lover of balance, a Lira needs a little bit of everything to be fully refreshed after a get-away. Treat yourself with a trip to the Maldives. Libra's will just love the laid-back vibes and sunny beaches of the islands!

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

The complicated and enigmatic Scorpios love finding somewhere that's as complicated as themselves. Try somewhere away from the crowds for the ultimate get away. Try Romania and be the first of your friends to talk about it!

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

The adventurous Sagittarian will absolutely love India. A combination of physical beauty and deeply enriching philosophies will both challenge and excite a Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The disciplined and self-contained Capricorn is destined for China. The restrained nature and complex history of China is right up a Capricorn's ally!