‘I hear it’s good’: This Friends star has NEVER watched the hit show

Friends wouldn't be Friends without Phoebe Buffay, let's get that straight. The iconic, quirky character always saw life through another lens, and had a neverending supply of enviable vintage rings.

But according to the actress who played the hilarious character, Lisa Kudrow, playing the role wasn't easy for her. She even needed her co-star's help to handle the pressure.

The 56-year-old comedian made her comments while hiking with Kevin Nealon for his YouTube web series Hiking With Kevin yesterday.

Kudrow is a graduate of the prestigious Vassar College, where she majored in biology. She later rose to fame with her popular, slightly ditzy role on Friends for 10 series, until 2004.

"I had played dumb girls, sure. But it wasn't really me," Kudrow told Nealon.

"I feel like s**t, I tricked them. At the audition, I was the only one who could cope with the audition process and that's how I got it, I think. So I had to work hard at being Phoebe, you know."

LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on the show, noticed something was up and gave Kudrow a much-needed pep talk.

"And then like third season in, I was struggling so much," she said. "And Leblanc was like, 'What's going on with you?' And I said, 'I can't, I don't think I have it, I mean, I don't know what I'm doing.'

"And he went, 'You're her, relax, you got it. You've been doing this f**king character for three years. You're working too hard. That's your problem. You don't need to work this hard. Relax.' He was right."