Huda Beauty’s highly-anticipated first eyeliner launches this week

Huda Kattan is rarely seen without her iconic, black-winged eyeliner.

The makeup artist pulled off the winged look to perfection, so it was only a matter of time before her followers requested that she developed her own product for her fans, and she delivered.

Waterproof, smudge-proof and long-lasting, Huda Beauty’s first eyeliner 'Life Liner' is launching this Thursday, September 12. You can bet it'll be the blackest and mattest on the market.

Life Liner is part liquid, part pencil and 100 percent Huda-approved. The product stays put for 48-hours straight, and was designed to create a huge range of looks with one makeup tool.

Huda and her team have created numerous videos to celebrate the launch of Life Liner, transforming into the most iconic eyeliner wearers of all time; Audrey Hepburn, Cleopatra and Brigitte Bardot.

Eyeliner has been a part of Huda’s signature everyday look for years, so we trust her to come up with the best product on the market for her social followers. In Huda We Trust;

Life Liner took the beauty guru and her team roughly three years to perfect, which means that both time and love have gone into the creation.

Combining high molecular weight silicones and silicone resins, Huda Beauty's team were able to create an elastic-like texture that prevents cracking, smudging or fading during wear.

The formula’s unique ingredients work together to create a lightweight film that protects the formula once it’s applied giving it the power to last for 48 hours.

Huda was adamant about the cut of the brush, so her customers could create their perfect winged look without the line becoming too thick or clumpy. We love a gal who knows what she wants.

Huda Beauty's Pencil Liner in Very Vanta is also set to launch, with a staying power of up to eight hours.

The unique pencil tip contains a blend of silicon resins and other unique ingredients that delivers extensive wear and smudge-proof colour.

The pencil liner is designed with a propel system, so you'll never have to worry about sharpening your liner again. Halleluijah to that, we say.

With liquid at the forefront of every bold look, the pencil liner was created to be used on the water and lash line to further intensify and dramatise.

Considering all of the gorgeous eyeliner you'll no doubt be wearing, Huda Beauty also created the ideal remover to ensure a smooth removal process.

The Huda Beauty team discovered a gentle but powerful formula that quickly became the perfect partner for our long-lasting Life Liner.

The new Makeup Remover Balm has a transformational formula that takes it from a balm to an oil and finally to a milky texture upon melting with the skin to dissolve dirt, grime and makeup.

Containing Cherry Blossom extract, the gentle makeup remover leaves the skin feeling soft and conditioned. Three new products, three new soon-to-be cult beauty goodies. Thank Goddess for Huda.

The Huda Beauty Life Liner is launching on Thursday, September 12, and will be available online and in retailers from €24.60 (£22).