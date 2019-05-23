Heartbreak: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have reportedly broken up

Multiple sources are reporting that Kendall Jenner and her 22-year-old basketball player boyfriend have called it quits on their relationship.

Page Six are claiming that the pair, who haven't been spotted together since March, have called time on their romance, while People allege that the couple are 'on a break',

The news comes only days after Kendall's Vogue Australia interview was released, where she hinted that marriage could be on the cards in the future.

The 23-year-old model spoke about why she likes to keep her relationship private after seeing the intense level of scrutiny her siblings were subjected to.

Kim, Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney's love lives are constantly in the spotlight, with ruthless vitriol consistently being thrown their way for their choices.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with the attention and it’s cool to learn from that," she started. "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."

Kendall said in her Vogue cover story when asked about marriage, “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day." It's looking like Ben Simmons won't be there that day after all…

People have claimed that the couple simply fell out of love,according to their source; "They’re on a break. The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode."

Page Six reported that NBA player Simmons went out partying with his friends and there was "buzz among Ben’s entourage that he and Jenner called it quits last week." They were last seen together at a suburban New Jersey mall in March.

We're guessing Kendall wants to keep the break-up as private as she can.

She spoke about how, at 23-years-old, it's best to keep things on the down low unless you're certain of the relationship's future.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

The pair still follow each other on social media, so perhaps it was amicable?

