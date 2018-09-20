Has Kristin Davis reignited the SATC feud with Kim Cattrall?

There's something sad about reading about women 'feuding' with other women. We fight so hard for equality, we unite against #MeToo; we want to build each other up, not tear each other down. At the same time, not every woman will get on with each other, that's a normal fact of life. And certainly, women have been 'pitted' against each other for years, be there beef between them or not. Look at Britney vs Christina. Katy vs Taylor. Nicki vs Carli.

Another seemingly ongoing 'feud' played out in public this year in a way we never expected. There was always the rumours. Sex and The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall played best friends on screen, but from the early stages of the series, the whispers started. Kim even went on to say publicly that the cast of four women shouldn't be expected to be friends in life just because they were colleagues.

Then Kim's brother tragically passed away earlier this year and while she thanked her SATC colleagues for the support, she denounced Parker's sympathies in a separate post that confirmed the pair certainly didn't see eye-to-eye.

"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already)," she wrote on Instagram after Parker sent her condolences in a comment on the photo-sharing site.

"You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona." Sarah still insists the pair never feuded but this week, a photo has resurfaced that has fans wondering if the whole thing is bigger than both admit.

And it's SATC's Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis who has inadvertently reignited the rift it seems. The actress posted an old SATC photo on Instagram ahead of the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The photo, taken in 2004, shows Kristin with her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker sitting at a table of Emmy Awards trophies.

The post noticeably excluded Cattrall leaving fans to speculate and voice their unhappiness with the move, saying it was "petty." Cattrall's Samantha was arguably the show's most popular character.

"I'm starting to understand why Kim decided not to make more films with you ladies," read one comment.

"Without Kim Cattrall SATC is nothing. Shame on you," said another.

"They didn’t earn those Emmys without her," added another.

Davis has yet to comment on the post and its backlash but we can't help but wonder (and feel a little bit saddened) by the rift that clearly lies between its beloved cast of women.