Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis has tied the knot with Angela Jones

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies, has gotten married.

He wed his American girlfriend (a muggle), Angela Jones.

The couple got hitched in Portofino.

Family and friends enjoyed a lavish Italian ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, the Harry Potter actor humorously announced the happy news.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

The pair looked stunning in the photograph, which was captioned:

Never to escape his former role, his fans were quick to send warm wishes on both Instagram and Twitter.

"We are so proud of you Neville! 100 points for GRYFFINDOR," said an Instagram user.

The Harry Potter theme continued with fans joking that Neville finally got to marry his on-screen crush, Luna Lovegood.

Another referenced his character's love of herbology in the films.

Is her bouquet made of gillyweed? — Joel (@jmbuhlersdayoff) May 28, 2018

The couple has two fur babies together.

Congratulations to the happy couple!