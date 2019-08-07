Greg O’Shea’s homecoming welcome was absolutely WILD

Newly crowned Greg O'Shea, AKA the King of Limerick, is BACK with a huge bang at Shannon airport this morning.

Amber Gill won't be getting her paws back on her fellow winner Greg for a while, judging by all those photos and autographs he has to get through.

The Love Island winner has returned to the Emerald Isle after winning the reality show with Newcastle beauty Amber, despite only knowing her for 12 days. The Irish charm always comes out on top…

Can hear that !?!?! What a welcome home here in #shannonairport for #loveisland winner Greg O Shea ! The atmosphere is electrifying with hundreds of fans ! pic.twitter.com/hjxfTG7zuV — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) August 7, 2019

Since leaving the villa, the rugby player has spent time in Geordie-land with his new lady, meeting all of her friends and family, but the time has come for him to see his boys once more.

Shannon airport pulled out all the stops for his return, setting up a decorated part of the airport in his honour filled with confetti and balloons. His fans must be in the millions at this stage.

You can hear the screams from miles away, as hundreds of people waited in anticipation to see their king land on Irish soil.

He's 100 percent our type on paper, that's for sure, and Ireland really does give the best welcomes. Time will tell whether he'll stay in Ireland or move over to the UK to be with Amber.

So far, he's talked about investing his half of the prize money, as well as getting facial surgery for a broken nose and fractured skull. He also wants to sit his solicitor exams, because he's perfect.

He walked into that villa, treated Amber like the queen she is and walked away with 25,000 pounds to show for it. See what happens when you're not a gaslighting villain like Michael?

Feature image: Twitter/@shannonairport