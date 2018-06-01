Yum! 10 of the BEST vegetarian accounts Instagram has to offer
Lately we've been trawling Instagram in search of our favourite foodies, and we noticed quite a few vegetarian foodie Instas that have some amazing looking culinary delights.
Check out some of our favourite Instagram veggies who are doing it right:
10. Damy Method
Damy is an Irish athlete and physical therapist who is undertaking a vegetarian challenge.
The gymnast proves that you can fuel a fit body without needing meat for protein.
9. The Dreamy Leaf
The Dreamy Leaf is an extremely well-established veggie-foodie Instagram.
Its owner Maya comes up with some of the most delicious plant-based recipes we've ever seen!
8. Sarah Nuu
Sarah gives us a realistic and relatable look at life as a veggie.
With her simple, homemade recipes, this girl strikes the perfect balance between aspirational and realistic.
7. The Wholesome Vegetarian
Naomi and her fork sample and snap some of the best veggie options in Dublin and its surrounding areas.
The veggie documents what she eats on her travels and at home, with little details about the quality that we definitely appreciate.
6. Sprouted Kitchen
Concocting some of the best vegetarian recipes around is no easy feat, but Sprouted Kitchen manages it beautifully.
5. Life of a Vegetarian
Looking for veggie lunch box ideas?
Then look no further than this nifty Instagram, specialising in lunches and delicious healthy snacks.
4. The Veg Space
Another amazing place to get ideas and recipies, the Veg Space has plenty of simple and delicious food combos for you to choose from.
Inspirational or what?
3. Oh She Glows
Oh She Glows promotes some amazing plant-based food choices, and with almost 10 years as a veggie under her belt, we're listening.
2. The Foodie Dietician
This blogger focuses on bringing delicious, seasonal vegetarian recipes to your kitchen and simple strategies to bring more yoga and mindfulness into your life.
That's a message we can get behind.
1. Love and Lemons
Veteran veggie Jeanine Donofrio has one of the best vegetarian feeds around.
Seriously, her Instagram is goals.