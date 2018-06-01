Yum! 10 of the BEST vegetarian accounts Instagram has to offer

Lately we've been trawling Instagram in search of our favourite foodies, and we noticed quite a few vegetarian foodie Instas that have some amazing looking culinary delights.

Check out some of our favourite Instagram veggies who are doing it right:

10. Damy Method

Damy is an Irish athlete and physical therapist who is undertaking a vegetarian challenge.

The gymnast proves that you can fuel a fit body without needing meat for protein.

A post shared by Damy (@damymethod) on Sep 8, 2016 at 9:18am PDT

9. The Dreamy Leaf

The Dreamy Leaf is an extremely well-established veggie-foodie Instagram.

Its owner Maya comes up with some of the most delicious plant-based recipes we've ever seen!

A post shared by Dreamy Leaf, Maya Sozer (@thedreamyleaf) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

8. Sarah Nuu

Sarah gives us a realistic and relatable look at life as a veggie.

With her simple, homemade recipes, this girl strikes the perfect balance between aspirational and realistic.

A post shared by Sarah Nuu | Ireland (@sarahnuu.food) on Oct 2, 2016 at 4:17am PDT

7. The Wholesome Vegetarian

Naomi and her fork sample and snap some of the best veggie options in Dublin and its surrounding areas.

The veggie documents what she eats on her travels and at home, with little details about the quality that we definitely appreciate.

A post shared by Naomi/Noms (@thewholesomeveggie) on Aug 10, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

6. Sprouted Kitchen

Concocting some of the best vegetarian recipes around is no easy feat, but Sprouted Kitchen manages it beautifully.

A post shared by Sara Forte (@sproutedkitchen) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

5. Life of a Vegetarian

Looking for veggie lunch box ideas?

Then look no further than this nifty Instagram, specialising in lunches and delicious healthy snacks.

A post shared by Healthy Vegetarian Food (@lifeofavegetarian) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

4. The Veg Space

Another amazing place to get ideas and recipies, the Veg Space has plenty of simple and delicious food combos for you to choose from.

Inspirational or what?

A post shared by Kate – TheVegSpace.co.uk (@thevegspace) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:02am PST

3. Oh She Glows

Oh She Glows promotes some amazing plant-based food choices, and with almost 10 years as a veggie under her belt, we're listening.

A post shared by Angela Liddon (@ohsheglows) on Dec 5, 2016 at 10:54am PST

2. The Foodie Dietician

This blogger focuses on bringing delicious, seasonal vegetarian recipes to your kitchen and simple strategies to bring more yoga and mindfulness into your life.

That's a message we can get behind.

A post shared by The Foodie Dietitian (@karalydonrd) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:56am PST

1. Love and Lemons

Veteran veggie Jeanine Donofrio has one of the best vegetarian feeds around.

Seriously, her Instagram is goals.