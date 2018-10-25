Telly time: Gogglebox is having a One Direction take over this Friday

Your Friday night telly is looking savage.

Celebrity Gogglebox will be airing tomorrow night as part of the Stand Up To Cancer charity telethon.

And 1D's Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have confirmed that they're sitting down to watch some telly for the Channel 4 show – so now you've GOT to tune in.

Get the snacks ready and invite the gals around for some of the year's best telly.

Taking to Insta, Liam announced the news by posting a picture of himself and Louis looking comfy on the sofa.

In the caption, the singer said: "Tune into @channel4 on Friday night from 7 pm to watch me and @louist91 on #gogglebox for #StandUpToCancer."

"It’s for a cause that’s close to our hearts, so please give it a watch and donate," he added.

This year's line-up will include Love Island winner, Dani Dyer and her soap-star dad, Danny.

Former English football manager, Peter Crouch and his model wife, Abbey Clancy will also be chillin' on the couch for the telethon.

So leave behind the Friday night glam and get into the fat pants with a ridiculous amount of snacks for some brilliant entertainment, for a great cause.

via GIPHY