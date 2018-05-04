Glitter is being banned from these music festivals – for good reason

Plastic waste has been getting the attention it merits recently – with straws, bags and q-tips all coming under fire for their detrimental environmental impact.

However, there is one other form of plastic that no one seems to think about, yet it ends up coating the countryside during festival season.

Yes my sparkly friends, we're talking about glitter.

While it may seem like an edgy addition to nay festival ensemble, glitter actually doesn't break down thanks to the fact that it is, essentially, just tiny shards of iridescent plastic.

It is considered to be a microplastic – making it very harmful to animals and fish if ingested.

The UK’s 35 Year Environmental Plan has banned single-use plastics from the country, and glitter falls under that category.

Festivals have been signing up en-masse to get rid of their plastic waster footprint, with over 60 independent music fests pledging their name to the cause.

Known as the 'Drastic on Plastic' pledge, here's the full list if festivals who have signed up:

2000trees

Ampthill Festival

ArcTanGent

Barn on the Farm

Beat-Herder Festival

Belladrum Tartan Heart

Bestival

Bloodstock Open Air

Bluedot Festival

Boardmasters

Boomtown Fair

Burning Lantern Festival

Camp Bestival

Chase Park Festival

Common People

Deer Shed Festival

Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru

El Dorado

Elderflower Fields

Electric Fields

End Of The Road Festival

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention

Festival No.6

Festival of Voice

Field Day

Fire in the Mountain – Tan yn y Mynydd

Garage Nation Outdoor Festival

Green Gathering

Greenbelt Festival

Handmade Festival

Hanwell

Hootie Music Festival

Hebridean Celtic Festival

Just So Festival

Kendal Calling

Kew The Music

Larmer Tree Festival

London Remixed Festival

Long Division

Lost Village

Magical Meltdown Festival

Mint Street Music Festival

Nozstock The Hidden Valley

Oxjam Music Festival

Oxted Beer and Music Festival

Pangaea Festival

Pete the Monkey Festival

Rewind Festival

Shambala Festival

Standon Calling

Starry Skies

Strawberries & Creem Festival

Sunflowerfest

SWN Festival

The Vicar’s Picnic

Tramlines

Truck Festival

Twisterella Festival

Underneath the Stars festival

Victorious Festival

Village Green

Y-Not Festival

A post shared by EcoStardust (@ecostardust) on Feb 13, 2018 at 2:45am PST

Bio-degradable glitter is definitely a thing, with the product being mad up of plat cellulose rather than plastic.

So save the environment while you're bopping away to the tunes please and thanks.