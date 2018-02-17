Eco-conscious festival goer? This bio-degradable glitter is essential

While we love attending music festival, there are some aspects of them that really bother us eco-conscious.

From the hundreds of thousands of plastic cups discarded on the ground to the vast tundras of tents and sleeping bags abandoned by revellers, sometime we think you should be banned from festivals if you're caught not using the recycling facilities.

While we definitely tidy up our own camping space and ensure we put our rubbish in the appropriate bins, there's one more small adjustment we can now make thanks to an innovative new beauty company.

Belive it or not, some environmental scientists have called for glitter to be banned due to the impact is has on various eco-systems.

Glitter is made up of tiny plastic shards which cannot naturally and harmlessly break down.

The are considered to be microplastics – making them very harmful to animals and fish if ingested.

Luckily, one company decided that enough was enough, and developed an actual bio-degradable glitter for our festival faces.

Eco Stardust is providing festival goers with an eco-friendly option for their beauty looks.

The glitter they create is made form plant cellulose, rather than plastic, and so is biodegradable and compostable.

'We are a team of eco-conscious festival goers who are crazy about glitter and passionate about the environment,' reads their manifesto.

'We love glitter; we cover ourselves in it and throw it around like confetti at parties and festivals.'

'However, once we realised we were covering ourselves and the world in little bits of plastic it took the sparkle out of it for us, therefore we started our mission to find an alternative and this is how EcoStardust Biodegradable Glitter came about.'

The product is also vegan and cruelty free.