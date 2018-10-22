SHEmazing!
Gigi Hadid shared a look at her love life with Zayn in an intimate Insta

by

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of those on-again-off-again couples we struggle to keep up with. 

However, Gigi gave us some clarity on their relationship status this morning with a very cuddly Insta pic. 

Clearly the couple are very much over their March break up and are enjoying some quality time together, as Gigi shared a snap of the two in an intimate embrace. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The snap shows the pair cuddling, and Gigi added the caption 'flyin home to my happy place.' 

The picture has garnered almost four and a half million likes since posting. 

Gigi has not shared an insight into their relationship on her Instagram feed since before their break up earlier this year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

In January, she uploaded a carousel of videos and pictures to celebrate Zayn's birthday. 

In the caption, she wrote: 'love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday.'

'Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn – happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x.'

 

