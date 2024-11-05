Get ready to jingle all the way with Baileys 2024 Christmas chocolate collection

Get ready to jingle all the way into the holiday spirit with Baileys 2024 Christmas chocolate collection. This year, Baileys Chocolate is bringing extra cheer with an irresistible selection of delicious treats to add to your Christmas list.

Introducing the most scrumptious star of the season, the brand-new Baileys Choc-Tails. This gifting pack includes four delicious cocktail shaped chocolates that are sure to make your festivities sparkle. Each Choc-Tail is infused with one of two festive flavourings, the creamy Baileys original flavour or the rich Espresso Crème flavour. Perfect for a sweet after-dinner delight or to make a coffee or cocktail extra indulgent – a must have for any festive celebration.

For a cosy Christmas movie night in front of the fire, treat yourself to a bag of Baileys Chocolate Nut Mix. Think roasted almonds coated in Baileys Chocolate, a mouth-watering mix of caramelised hazelnuts, cashews, almonds and peanuts, with a hint of Baileys, sprinkled amongst salted caramel popcorn – insanely delicious! Pair with Baileys Chocolate Truffle Assorted box (340g), mini mouthfuls of milk and white chocolate truffles with Baileys Original, Salted Caramel, Strawberry and Birthday Cake flavour centres, for the ultimate indulgence.

Returning to the Baileys Chocolate range for Christmas 2024 is the gorgeous festive patterned Christmas Tree Tin filled with the ever-popular Baileys Chocolate Original Truffles. Ideal for sharing with family and friends after Christmas dinner, while the reusable tin is perfect for holiday décor or gifting.

Need a last-minute stocking filler or a little something to bring to the party? The Baileys Christmas Tree Carton is the ideal gift. Loaded with Baileys Original Chocolate Truffles, the bright, festively decorated box makes for the best companion gift to all Christmas dinners this year or the extra little gift to fill the stockings.

For those looking for extra special gifts, the Baileys Chocolate Collection (227g) is perfectly presented in a stunning, black and gold, circular box and contains a range of Baileys milk, dark and white truffles along with other classics such as coffee, caramel and almond, guaranteed to delight everyone with a sweet tooth.

The Baileys Chocolate Gift Wrap Box (260g) is another fantastic option for gifting. This range includes a selection of favourites, including milk, dark and white truffles, brownies and caramels all with the signature Baileys flavour beautifully wrapped with a bow.

Baileys Chocolate range is available at selected Supervalu, Tesco, Dunnes, Carrolls Irish Gift Stores and Dublin Airport or online at www.lirchocolates.com/baileys-collection and is priced as follows:

Baileys NEW Choc-Tails 78g RRP €6

Baileys Chocolate Nut Mix, 140g, RRP €6

Baileys Chocolate Truffle Assorted box 340g, RRP €13

Baileys Christmas Tree Tin, 228g, RRP €13.50

Baileys Christmas Tree Carton, 146g, RRP €6.50

Baileys Chocolate Collection, 227g, €15

Baileys Chocolate Gift Wrap Box, 260g, €13

To find out more about Baileys Chocolates and browse the full range visit the website at The Baileys Chocolate Collection – Lir Chocolates