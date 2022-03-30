Simply Scrumptious! 10 delicious treats to whip up for Easter
Are you in the mood for a spot of baking this spring season, and on the hunt for some sinfully delicious recipes? Then you’ve come to the right place!
This list of super simple Easter treats will help put a pep in your step this spring, with an array of Pinterest-worthy snacks that are sure to keep the sweet tooth cravings at bay.
Easter Egg Biscuits
This recipe is pretty much entirely made up of store-cupboard staples, making it the perfect rainy day activity whenever you’re in a pinch.
Lemon Coconut Nest Cupcakes
Delicious little citrus infused cakes loaded with lovely decorations for Easter — what’s not to love?
Easter Egg Truffles
This five-ingredient recipe is fool-proof and ideal for any novice bakers or beginner cooks.
Bunny Biscuits
They’re fun to make, adorable to look at and absolutely scrumptious to eat!
Chocolate Easter Nests
A classic Easter recipe, these little chocolate nests are a must-try this festive season.
Easter Bunny Krispie Cakes
If you’re throwing a family get together this Easter, then these little bunny cakes are sure to be a hit with the little ones.
Easter Rabbit Red Velvet Truffles
If you’re craving something a bit different, or if you’re simply sick of chocolate (blasphemy, we know!) then these little truffles are just what you need.
Chocolate Orange Cupcakes
Orange and chocolate is a winning combination, and works perfectly in this recipes. Plus, the image of a fried egg is a fun alternative to the classic Easter theme.
Easter Bunny Cupcakes
This is such a fun twist on the classic Butterfly Bun recipe.
Vanilla Lamb Sponge Cake
If you’re looking for an adorable and delectable celebration cake to mark the occasion this Easter, then you really can’t go wrong with this show-stopping bake.