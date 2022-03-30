Simply Scrumptious! 10 delicious treats to whip up for Easter

Are you in the mood for a spot of baking this spring season, and on the hunt for some sinfully delicious recipes? Then you’ve come to the right place!

This list of super simple Easter treats will help put a pep in your step this spring, with an array of Pinterest-worthy snacks that are sure to keep the sweet tooth cravings at bay.

This recipe is pretty much entirely made up of store-cupboard staples, making it the perfect rainy day activity whenever you’re in a pinch.

Delicious little citrus infused cakes loaded with lovely decorations for Easter — what’s not to love?

This five-ingredient recipe is fool-proof and ideal for any novice bakers or beginner cooks.

They’re fun to make, adorable to look at and absolutely scrumptious to eat!

A classic Easter recipe, these little chocolate nests are a must-try this festive season.

If you’re throwing a family get together this Easter, then these little bunny cakes are sure to be a hit with the little ones.

If you’re craving something a bit different, or if you’re simply sick of chocolate (blasphemy, we know!) then these little truffles are just what you need.

Orange and chocolate is a winning combination, and works perfectly in this recipes. Plus, the image of a fried egg is a fun alternative to the classic Easter theme.

This is such a fun twist on the classic Butterfly Bun recipe.

If you’re looking for an adorable and delectable celebration cake to mark the occasion this Easter, then you really can’t go wrong with this show-stopping bake.