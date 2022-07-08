Need a good cry? These are officially the most emotional dog movies

If you’re an emotional movie watcher, then you probably know what’s going to set you off and can see it coming a mile away. Everyone has their triggers — cancer storylines, sick grandmas, messy breakups, or shocking death scenes.

However, no amount of suspicion or preparation can prepare you for the amount of heartbreak that comes with watching a movie featuring an adorable pup — especially if that doggo is in imminent/inevitable danger.

If you’re in need of a good cry then make sure to stock up on tissues, because Canine Cottages have unearthed the most emotional dog films of all time, using IMDB data.

The full top 10 most emotional dog films are as follows:

Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009) Fluke (1995) Marley & Me (2008) Old Yeller (1957) A Dog's Purpose (2017) Eight Below (2006) Red Dog (2011) My Dog Skip (2000) Umberto D. (1952) Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

The saddest dog film, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, is a 2009 film starring Richard Gere. It’s based on the true story of Hachiko, who’d wait for his owner at the train station every day. One day, his owner doesn’t return, but faithful Hachi never left his waiting spot for the rest of his life. It’s such an incredible tale that you’ll even find a statue of the real-life Hachiko outside Tokyo’s Shibuya Station.

Of the top 10 films mentioned on the list above, the dog sadly dies in the top 8. A 2013 study by Northeastern University showed that we have more of an emotional response to dogs or puppies getting hurt compared to adults getting hurt, which certainly explains why these films are seen as such tearjerkers by IMDB reviewers.

So many people get upset about dog deaths in films, in fact, that there is even a website, DoesTheDogDie.com, that has been set up to help viewers avoid these distressing scenes.

So if you’ve got a pooch at home, you might want to give them an extra cuddle while watching any of these flicks!