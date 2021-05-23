Mistakes you’re making with your haircare routine

Summer is coming! We are so excited to get back out there now that restrictions are lifting and a fun summer is just on the horizon. We’re dying to get glammed up and meet with friends for alfresco lunches, sunny weekend barbecues and last minute evening drinks.

Our wardrobes are stocked with all our stress-induced pandemic purchases, our makeup bags have gotten a refresh and now all that’s left to look after is our haircare routine to make sure we have lustrous shining locks in time for hitting the outdoor dining areas!

And a key part of having silky smooth hair is our conditioning routine! There are lots of simple tips and tricks to make sure our hair is our crowning glory this summer, and lots of mistakes that can hinder it. These nuggets of wisdom will ensure you have a great hair day, every day!

Using too much conditioner

This is an absolute disaster for hair! While it might seem like more conditioner equals more hydration, often, you’re just oversaturating your hair, making it greasy, difficult to dry and heavy. The excess product weighs your hair down, leaving no room for volume or shine. You’ll be left with dull and limp locks so make sure to only apply as much as you need.

Rinsing immediately

Your conditioner needs time to sink in. Think about it: When you put on your moisturiser in the morning, you don’t immediately wash it all off, do you? It needs time to sink into the skin in the same way that conditioner needs time to hydrate your hair’s length. Allowing 5-7 minutes ensure that it really gets in there and then you can wash away the excess.

Washing it out with hot water

Washing your conditioner out with hot water might as well undo all of the hydration that you’ve just added to your hair. Our hair is porous, like our skin, so hot water keeps those pores open, leaching it of hydration and leaving it open to frizziness and dry ends. Washing with cold water closes the pores and seals the hydration inside, leaving you with a silky-smooth look.

Applying to roots

It’s the same principal as applying too much conditioner. Our scalps naturally produce their own oils so applying conditioner on top of that throws it all out of balance, making our hair seem greasier than it actually is. The product will weigh down roots, making them heavy and lank, meaning you look like you haven’t washed your hair in a week.

Not using heat protectant

This is just haircare 101. Even if you don’t use heat on your hair that often, once that strand is damaged, it’s damaged for the rest of the time it’s on your head – it will never be as sleek and strong as it was before it was heat damaged, meaning you end up with a frizzy mess. There are so many different types out there that there’s truly one out there for every hair type – I personally love the John Frieda ones.

Using regular towels

Now this one can depend on your hair type, but just generally, it’s good practice not to use regular cotton towels. The fibres can cause friction to occur when you’re towel-drying your hair, meaning it builds up heat and frizziness at your scalp, giving your hair dried-out, dead look, no matter how much product you use. Using something like a microfibre towel or even a old tshirt is better, because it’s fibres aren’t as rough on your delicate hair and won’t steal all the hydration out of it. This is a particularly good hack for girls with curly hair.

Not using a hair mask

Sure, your hair may be fine without one, but is it stunningly shiny? Unbelievably healthy and hydrated? Probably not. Using a hair mask whether it’s once a week or every two weeks will see a massive difference in your hair. It brings a level of hydration that conditioner can’t. Applying about 20 minutes before a shower can make all the difference between good hair and great hair.