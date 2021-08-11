Zesty and nutritious! Try this midweek mood-boosting feta and chickpea salad!

Sometimes, we just need a midweek boost of energy and healthiness. We start off our Monday’s with the nest of intentions and by Wednesday evening have crashed and burned with chocolate and a Chinese on the sofa – it’s happened to the best of us.

The key is not to give in to the idea that you’ve had a ‘bad week’. Food is neither good nor bad – it simply offers your more or less nutrition. Just because you’ve had one low nutrition meal doesn’t mean the week has to continue that way! Check out this powerhouse – and totally delicious – chickpea and avocado salad to boost up your veggie intake and kick the rest off the week off to a great start!

1 can chickpeas⁠⁠

Chopped fresh parsley ⁠⁠

1 green onion ⁠⁠

75g feta cheese ⁠⁠

1 avocado ⁠⁠

1 lemon

Salt

2tbsp olive oil

This recipe is super simple and requires absolutely no cooking, so it’s ready to go for lunch any time you want it! Simply chop up your fresh parsley and place it in a large bowl, followed by your washed and drained chickpeas.

Next. Chop your green onion into small bite-size pieces.

Slice your avocado open, remove the pit and dice it into small chunks. Chop your feta into small pieces and add the green onion, feta cubes and avocado slices into the bowl.

Grate lemon zest over the bowl and then slice your lemon in half, squeezing both halves into a small bowl.

Add two teaspoons of olive oil and a sprinkling of salt before drizzling the dressing over the salad. Serve with a little extra parsley to garnish!