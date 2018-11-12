Faux-tastic: Is this why Jean-Paul Gaultier banned fur from his line?

A massive high-five is coming Jean-Paul Gaultier way.

The fashion God has announced live on French telly that he is banning the use of real fur from his collections.

The move comes as Jean-Paul labelled the fur industry's methods of killing animals for their fur as "absolutely deplorable”.

Info Bonsoir! @JPGaultier a décidé de renoncer aux cuirs et aux fourrures lors de ses prochains défilés. #BONSOIR pic.twitter.com/kwgAtVIvUh — Bonsoir ! (@bonsoir) November 10, 2018

The decision to move away from a cruel and unnecessary industry could come as Jean-Paul was feeling the heat from other brands.

Gucci, Versace, Galliano, Armani, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors – to name a few – have all recently announced the end of using real fur in their fashion collections.

Mimi Bekhechi, director of international programmes at the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) believes that the move away from real fur by the fashion director is a “sign of changed times”.

“Most people no longer wish to wear anything from animals who were cruelly caged, electrocuted, bludgeoned to death or caught in steel traps, left to die slowly and painfully–the way coyotes are still being killed for the trim on Canada Goose jackets," she added.

“Fur today is as dead as the poor animals it was stolen from, and any designers not clued up enough to see that may as well hang up their sewing needles now”.

And Peta could be correct, as the brand, Coach revealed at the start of the year, that they are starting to phase out the use of real fur, and added the aim of stop using the product entirely by next autumn.

Famously, Burberry announced before London's fur-free Fashion week, that they had halted the manufacturing of products using real fur.

Sadly, there are labels who haven't hopped aboard the cruelty-free train – *cough, cough*, Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs.

But hopefully, they are influenced and pressurised by the changing times.

Nevertheless, this is a win for Jean-Paul Gaultier and the move should be celebrated.