Pregnant? Fans are CONVINCED Queen Bey is expecting baby #4

Beyonce's devoted Bey Hive are absolutely CONVINCED that The Lion King star is pregnant with her fourth baby, saying that she's been 'dropping hints' all over Instagram.

The rumour mill was churning after the 37-year-old singer and actress posted a group of images to her followers, following a purple theme.

Queen Bey is currently on her holibops with Blue Ivy, twins Rumi and Sir and her rapper husband, Jay-Z.

The latest group of Instagram pictures has sent fans into a frenzy as the Destiny's Child star was posing with her arms crossed and a purple crocodile skin bag covering her stomach.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the post could be to hide a baby bump. One commented: “Anyone else see a bump or is it only me?”.

Another fan said: “Let me research the meanings of purple and the things it’s related to. This is a clue!”. The Bey Hive love a good puzzle, clearly.

Some fans quickly rubbished the claims, saying the mum-of-three's body could simply have changed;

"This woman had three whole babies, three y’all, and she is 37-years-old …You really think the only possible way she could have a belly pouch is by being pregnant?!". Fair point.

Beyonce was recently spotted wearing a bracelet she debuted while pregnant with her first child.

The Crazy in Love singer rocked the same Lorraine Schwartz cuff she wore on the night she revealed she was expecting daughter Blue Ivy in 2011, which has increased baby mania speculation.

In other Bey Hive news, reports have been swirling that Destiny's Child are reuniting to record new music and head on a 2020 tour.

If Beyonce is pregnant, this could throw those plans into disarray. Do we want a Carter Baby #4 or Destiny's Child on tour? It's like Sophie's Choice…

Feature image: Instagram/@beyonce